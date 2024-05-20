People with dementia aren’t currently eligible for voluntary assisted dying. Should they be?
By Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Casey Haining, Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Rachel Feeney, Postdoctoral research fellow, Queensland University of Technology
The NT government has invited views on access to voluntary assisted dying. But whether it should include access for those with dementia is not so clear cut.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 20, 2024