Flu vaccines are no longer free for all under-12s in NZ – children living in poverty and at higher risk will bear the brunt
By Samantha Marsh, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Janine Paynter, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Peter McIntyre, Professor in Women's and Children's Health, University of Otago
Rajneeta Saraf, Research Fellow with Immunization Advisory Centre (IMAC), University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Influenza accounts for more than half of all potentially vaccine-preventable hospitalisations of children under 14. But those living in poverty are three times more likely to require hospital care.
- Monday, May 20, 2024