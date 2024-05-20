A pest of our own making: revealing the true origins of the not-so-German cockroach
By Theo Evans, Associate Professor of Applied Entomology, The University of Western Australia
Qian Tang, Research Associate in Evolutionary Biology, Harvard University
Using DNA sequencing, the origins of one of the world’s most common insects, the German cockroach, have been traced back to Asia. Learning more about this urban pest can help us fight it effectively.
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 20, 2024