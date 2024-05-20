Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Amnesty International’s Secretary General concludes five-day visit

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, concluded a five-day visit to Sri Lanka today, in which she met with officials and a diverse cross-section of society, stakeholders to discuss a range of pressing human rights issues. Speaking at the end of her mission, she said: “This visit has provided insights into the many challenges that […] The post Sri Lanka: Amnesty International’s Secretary General concludes five-day visit appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ People with dementia aren’t currently eligible for voluntary assisted dying. Should they be?
~ Flu vaccines are no longer free for all under-12s in NZ – children living in poverty and at higher risk will bear the brunt
~ ‘How a healthy community should be’: how music in youth detention can create new futures
~ A pest of our own making: revealing the true origins of the not-so-German cockroach
~ What is fate? And how can it both limit and liberate us?
~ Seychelles: floating baby corals can help save damaged reefs – new study
~ Snakebites can destroy skin, muscle, and even bone – exciting progress on drugs to treat them
~ Small businesses can help South Africa fight unemployment if they get proper support – study
~ The Details: could a ‘quiet COVID book’ win the 2024 International Booker prize?
~ LGBTQ+ teachers don’t receive the training and support they need
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter