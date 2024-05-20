Tolerance.ca
Small businesses can help South Africa fight unemployment if they get proper support – study

By Karikari Amoa-Gyarteng, Research Fellow, University of Johannesburg
Shepherd Dhliwayo, Professor, Entrepreneurship , University of Johannesburg
South Africa has an alarming unemployment rate of approximately 32.1%. Solutions have been elusive. The unemployment rate has been consistently high for decades.

Our research has revolved around entrepreneurship. We have examined the “liability of newness” related to small and medium scale enterprises and entrepreneurial development in general. In particular, we’ve…The Conversation


