Human Rights Observatory

LGBTQ+ teachers don’t receive the training and support they need

By Adam Brett, Visiting Fellow in Education, Nottingham Trent University
LGBTQ+ teachers report feeling stressed and even discriminated against in the workplace due to their identity. This is a problem when keeping teachers in their jobs is vital. Teaching is facing a crisis in both recruitment and retention: in 2021-22, more than 39,000 teachers quit the profession.

But there is no formal support…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
