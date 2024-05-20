Tolerance.ca
How Neanderthal language differed from modern human – they probably didn’t use metaphors

By Steven Mithen, Professor of Early Prehistory, University of Reading
The Neanderthals (Homo neanderthalensis) fascinate researchers and the general public alike. They remain central to debates about the nature of the genus Homo (the broad biological classification that humans and their relatives fall into). Neanderthals are also vital for understanding the uniqueness or otherwise of our species, Homo sapiens.

We shared an ancestor with the Neanderthals around 600,000 years ago. They evolved in Europe while we did so in Africa, before dispersing multiple times into Eurasia. The Neanderthals became extinct around 40,000 years…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
