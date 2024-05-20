Tolerance.ca
US election: why Latino and Hispanic voters are shifting to Trump after a long history of supporting the Democrats

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Several recent polls suggest that the Hispanic and Latino vote is shifting towards Donald Trump as the election moves closer.

In a YouGov poll from May 8, 43% of Americans said they would vote for President Joe Biden and 43% would vote for Trump if the election was held now. The election for the next president of the US is currently extremely close, with other polls predicting similar tight results.

Given…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
