Our bodies don’t just make gall and kidney stones – from saliva to tonsils, these are other ones to look out for
By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Of all the body’s amazing abilities, perhaps one of the strangest is its capacity to make stones.
Many will have heard of kidney or gallstones, and be aware of the problems they can cause. But there are other, rarer types of stone in the body that can be found in the most unlikely places.
What are these body stones are made of? And what can we do to prevent them?
Kidney stones affect around one in ten people. They…
- Monday, May 20, 2024