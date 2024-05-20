Tolerance.ca
Now You See Us: Women Artists in Britain 1520–1920 – stunning in scope but celebrating female artists with exhibitions isn’t enough

By Chloe Ward, Senior Lecturer in the History of British Art, Queen Mary University of London
Women have worked as professional artists in Europe for hundreds of years. Yet we are often told that, prior to the 20th century, those who did so successfully were rare exceptions – they were the lucky ones who had financial advantages, family connections or unusual bravery to defy social conventions. And while some of that narrative is true, it’s not the whole story.

Tate Britain’s new exhibition, Now You See Us: Women Artists in Britain 1520–1920, amasses over 200 works by more than 100 professional women artists. These artists lived and worked in Britain and many were as celebrated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
