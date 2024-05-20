Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vegan dog food has been hailed as the healthiest – our study shows the reality is more complicated

By Alexander German, Professor of Small Animal Medicine, University of Liverpool
Richard Barrett-Jolley, Senior Lecturer covering Veterinary Neuroscience and Neuropharmacology, University of Liverpool
Two years ago, a study was published that claimed nutritionally sound vegan diets are “the healthiest and least hazardous dietary choice for dogs”.

We recently published a study challenging those findings. Based on our analysis of the data the original study used, we argue the association between diet and dog health (or more accurately, the owner’s opinion of their dog’s health) is minimal at best.

To understand why we came to a different conclusion, you need to understand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
