Is hard water bad for you? 2 water quality engineers explain the potential benefits and pitfalls that come with having hard water
By Sarah Blank, Master's Student in Civil Engineering, Iowa State University
Timothy Ellis, Associate Professor of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering, Iowa State University
When you turn on your faucet to get a glass of water or wash your face, you’re probably not thinking about what’s in your water – besides water. Depending on where you live and whether you have a water-softening system, your water might contain dissolved minerals such as calcium and magnesium. And these minerals can play a role in whether certain pollutants such as lead stay out of your water.
The more dissolved minerals, the “harder” your water. But is hard water actually good…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 20, 2024