Human Rights Observatory

Student anger over the Vietnam War erupted into violence in the ’60s − a terrorism expert explores if the same could happen today

By Javed Ali, Associate Professor of Practice of Public Policy, University of Michigan
Student-led protests in response to US engagement in the Vietnam War mounted in the 1960s and led to a group called the Weather Underground that believed in direct confrontation with the state.The Conversation


