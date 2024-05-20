Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran crash: President Raisi’s death leaves Tehran mourning loss of regime loyalist

By Eric Lob, Associate Professor of Politics and International Relations, Florida International University
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed when his helicopter crashed on May 19, 2024 in a mountainous border region, was a consummate loyalist whose passing will be a severe blow to the country’s conservative leadership.

The discovery of wreckage and bodies followed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why autistic people must be at the heart of autism research
~ Europe’s climate laws could spell the end to low-cost flights - but what about private jets?
~ South Korea: Climate case before South Korea’s Constitutional Court could set human rights precedent
~ Cairo fears a ‘boomerang effect’ of pro-Palestine protests
~ MediSecure data breach: why is health data so lucrative for hackers?
~ What’s the difference between fiscal and monetary policy?
~ Has logging really stopped in Victoria? What the death of an endangered glider tells us
~ Three activists on why they refuse to be silent in older age
~ Our research shows what the rental market is really like for international students
~ Is it time for Australia to reassess its position on France’s role in New Caledonia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter