Human Rights Observatory

Why autistic people must be at the heart of autism research

By Gemma L. Williams, Research Officer in Public Health, Swansea University
Aimee Grant, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
Willow Caroline Holloway, Researcher in Autism, Swansea University
When the term “social model of disability” was coined by British sociologist Mike Oliver in 1983, it helped form the basis of the disability rights movement.

To mark the birth of that movement, as well as the 30th anniversary of the autistic rights movement, our new report reflects on why it is vital that autistic people are always at the centre of autism…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
