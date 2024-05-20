Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three activists on why they refuse to be silent in older age

By Amnesty International
Cecile de Ryckel, 78, Belgium Cecile is a lifelong activist working on anti-racism and climate change. Why did you become an activist? After a homelessness crisis amongst migrants in Belgium in 2015, my husband and I hosted two people from Ethiopia who the authorities had left to sleep in a city park. They told us […] The post Three activists on why they refuse to be silent in older age appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


