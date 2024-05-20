The ‘dead internet theory’ makes eerie claims about an AI-run web. The truth is more sinister
By Jake Renzella, Lecturer, Director of Studies (Computer Science), UNSW Sydney
Vlada Rozova, Research Fellow in Applied Machine Learning, The University of Melbourne
Is most of the content on the internet fake? Here’s what the dead internet theory really means – and why we should be warier of how we’re manipulated for profit and political gain.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 19, 2024