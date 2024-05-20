Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ‘dead internet theory’ makes eerie claims about an AI-run web. The truth is more sinister

By Jake Renzella, Lecturer, Director of Studies (Computer Science), UNSW Sydney
Vlada Rozova, Research Fellow in Applied Machine Learning, The University of Melbourne
Is most of the content on the internet fake? Here’s what the dead internet theory really means – and why we should be warier of how we’re manipulated for profit and political gain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
