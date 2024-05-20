Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our research shows what the rental market is really like for international students

By Hannah Soong, Senior Lecturer and Socio-cultural researcher, UniSA Education Futures, University of South Australia
Guanglun Michael Mu, Associate Professor and Enterprise Fellow, University of South Australia
International students have come under fire for their supposed impact on Australian housing. Our research shows they are finding it stressful and difficult to secure accommodation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is it time for Australia to reassess its position on France’s role in New Caledonia?
~ Iraq: Repeal Anti-LGBT Law
~ The ‘dead internet theory’ makes eerie claims about an AI-run web. The truth is more sinister
~ Iran crash: President Raisi’s fate raises concerns in Tehran over potential loss of loyalist
~ Some sports leaders are trying to defy term limits – which can open the door to corruption
~ South Korea: Extend Health Benefits to Same-Sex Partners
~ Fast-track laws, parliamentary urgency, Treaty tension, media retreat: warning signs for NZ’s ‘brittle’ democracy
~ Labor and Albanese gain in post-budget Newspoll, but other polls don’t look as rosy
~ I can’t afford olive oil. What else can I use?
~ Alice’s adventures in banking wonderland: how an ambitious finance start-up didn’t change the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter