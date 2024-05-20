Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it time for Australia to reassess its position on France’s role in New Caledonia?

By Nicole George, Associate Professor in Peace and Conflict Studies, The University of Queensland
On Sunday afternoon, Australian citizens who have been trapped in New Caledonia were called to a meeting at one of the large hotels in the capital, Noumea.

The meeting was hastily organised and long overdue in the view of many who have been stuck here (including myself) amid the violent unrest that has roiled the French territory. While communication between the Australian High Commission and Australian citizens has not been ideal, the meeting made clear local officials were working to the best of their abilities to develop repatriation strategies.

Their accounts of these…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Our research shows what the rental market is really like for international students
~ Iraq: Repeal Anti-LGBT Law
~ The ‘dead internet theory’ makes eerie claims about an AI-run web. The truth is more sinister
~ Iran crash: President Raisi’s fate raises concerns in Tehran over potential loss of loyalist
~ Some sports leaders are trying to defy term limits – which can open the door to corruption
~ South Korea: Extend Health Benefits to Same-Sex Partners
~ Fast-track laws, parliamentary urgency, Treaty tension, media retreat: warning signs for NZ’s ‘brittle’ democracy
~ Labor and Albanese gain in post-budget Newspoll, but other polls don’t look as rosy
~ I can’t afford olive oil. What else can I use?
~ Alice’s adventures in banking wonderland: how an ambitious finance start-up didn’t change the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter