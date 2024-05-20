Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Extend Health Benefits to Same-Sex Partners

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image So Seong-wook (L) and Kim Yong-min attend a news conference after filing a lawsuit against South Korea’s National Health Insurance Service for dependent family status, in Seoul on February 18, 2021. © 2021 Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images (Seoul) – South Korea’s National Health Insurance Service should extend benefits to same-sex partners, Human Rights Watch said in an amicus brief filed before the country’s Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. The agency extends dependent benefits to heterosexual couples who are deemed to be in a de facto marriage, but has refused to extend…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
