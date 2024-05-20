Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: Repeal Anti-LGBT Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mariam, a 21-year-old lesbian woman from Baghdad, is one of many LGBT Iraqis who said they were harassed at checkpoints by security forces due to their appearance. © 2022 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – The Iraqi government should immediately reverse the recently passed law that punishes same-sex conduct and transgender expression with imprisonment, Human Rights Watch said today. The law violates fundamental human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, association, privacy, equality, and nondiscrimination of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
