Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I can’t afford olive oil. What else can I use?

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University
If you buy your olive oil in bulk, you’ve likely been in for a shock in recent weeks. Major supermarkets have been selling olive oil for up to A$65 for a four-litre tin, and up to $26 for a 750 millilitre bottle.

We’ve been hearing about the health benefits of olive oil for years. And many of us are adding it to salads, or baking and frying with it.

But during a cost-of-living crisis, these high prices can put olive oil out of reach.

Let’s take a look at why olive oil is in demand, why it’s so expensive right now, and what to do until prices come down.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Our research shows what the rental market is really like for international students
~ Is it time for Australia to reassess its position on France’s role in New Caledonia?
~ Iraq: Repeal Anti-LGBT Law
~ The ‘dead internet theory’ makes eerie claims about an AI-run web. The truth is more sinister
~ Iran crash: President Raisi’s fate raises concerns in Tehran over potential loss of loyalist
~ Some sports leaders are trying to defy term limits – which can open the door to corruption
~ South Korea: Extend Health Benefits to Same-Sex Partners
~ Fast-track laws, parliamentary urgency, Treaty tension, media retreat: warning signs for NZ’s ‘brittle’ democracy
~ Labor and Albanese gain in post-budget Newspoll, but other polls don’t look as rosy
~ Alice’s adventures in banking wonderland: how an ambitious finance start-up didn’t change the world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter