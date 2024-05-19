Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why has an Israel-Hamas ceasefire been so elusive? A timeline of key moments in the search for peace

By Marika Sosnowski, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Israel and Hamas have yet to reach a peace deal, despite calls from the UN and mediated efforts from Egypt and Qatar.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
