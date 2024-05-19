Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia is set to ban live sheep exports. What will this mean for the industry?

By Alan Renwick, Professor of Agricultural Economics, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Is the ban really a death knell for the Western Australian sheep industry, as is sometimes argued? Or just an inevitable step in a necessary transition?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
