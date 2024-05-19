Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Oral retinoids can harm unborn babies. But many women taking them for acne may not be using contraception

By Antonia Shand, Research Fellow, Obstetrician, University of Sydney
Natasha Nassar, Professor of Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology and Chair in Translational Childhood Medicine, University of Sydney
Oral retinoids are a type of medicine used to treat severe acne. They’re sold under the brand name Roaccutane, among others.

While oral retinoids are very effective, they can have harmful effects if taken during pregnancy. These medicines can cause miscarriages and major congenital abnormalities (harm to unborn babies) including in the brain,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
