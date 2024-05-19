Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poor access to healthcare and water in Tchicanou and Bondi: “There are no doctors there…”

By Amnesty International
In the villages of Tchicanou, Bondi and Kouakoula, Amnesty International research found that access to water and health remains very limited for residents, despite pledges to provide them from both companies and the state. All the villages under study in Amnesty International’s research benefited from the State ‘Water for All’ programme. However, at the time […] The post Poor access to healthcare and water in Tchicanou and Bondi: “There are no doctors there…” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thai youth activist charged with royal defamation dies in custody
~ The jury from Moldova gave highest points to Ukraine during Eurovision 2024
~ Rwanda’s role in eastern DRC conflict: why international law is failing to end the fighting
~ Mapping malaria in Africa: climate change study predicts where mosquitoes will breed in future
~ Why is my dog so cute? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast
~ India’s LGBTQIA+ community notches legal wins but still faces societal hurdles to acceptance, equal rights
~ Al Ahly and Esperance highlight the dominance of North Africa in club football. Lessons for other African teams
~ Sri Lanka: Fifteen years after the end of war, victims still await justice at Mullivaikkal
~ South African communities vs Shell: high court victories show that cultural beliefs and practices count in climate cases
~ Why the New Yorker blocked UK website readers from its Lucy Letby story – an expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter