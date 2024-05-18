Tolerance.ca
Al Ahly and Esperance highlight the dominance of North Africa in club football. Lessons for other African teams

By Mahfoud Amara, Associate Professor in Sport Policy & Management, Qatar University
Al Ahly, based in Cairo, and Esperance, in Tunis, are among the most successful clubs in the history of the main club cup competition in Africa, the CAF Champions League.

Al Ahly has reached the finals multiple times and boasts 11 titles, making it the most successful club in…


