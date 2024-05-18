Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Fifteen years after the end of war, victims still await justice at Mullivaikkal

By Amnesty International
Speaking at a commemoration marking the 15th anniversary of the end of Sri Lanka’s internal armed conflict on 18 May 2009, which culminated in the brutal Mullivaikkal offensive where countless civilian lives were lost, Agnès Callamard, Secretary General at Amnesty International, said: “Today’s anniversary is a grim reminder of the collective failure of the Sri […] The post Sri Lanka: Fifteen years after the end of war, victims still await justice at Mullivaikkal appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


