Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Should Rally to Halt Unfolding Atrocities in Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Damage to Babiker Nahar Pediatric Hospital in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur following an airstrike, May 11, 2024. © 2024 Ayin Network Hundreds of thousands of civilians are at risk of again becoming victims of atrocities, this time in the North Darfur city of El Fasher, amid fighting between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), as well as allied militias. Fighting began in April, and the last week has seen fierce clashes in and around the city, including deliberate attacks on civilians, burning of residential neighborhoods, and indiscriminate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the New Yorker blocked UK website readers from its Lucy Letby story – an expert explains
~ How a British military march became the distinctive sound of American graduations
~ UN rights office urges Sri Lanka to reveal fate of the disappeared
~ It’s a mistake to dismiss Bridgerton as fluffy period drama
~ How newborn chicks are helping to settle a centuries-old debate about cognition and our senses
~ Extreme heatwaves in south and south-east Asia are a sign of things to come
~ Slovakia’s polarised politics: Robert Fico warned a politician could be violently attacked weeks before assassination attempt
~ Co-op Live: Manchester’s new concert venue was hit by delays, but a false start need not mean it’s blighted forever
~ ‘They call us the fatherless ones’: the trauma of families devastated by the infected blood scandal will last for generations
~ Infected blood scandal – what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter