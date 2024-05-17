Tolerance.ca
How newborn chicks are helping to settle a centuries-old debate about cognition and our senses

By Elisabetta Versace, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Queen Mary University of London
For most of us, creating mental images based on speech or memory is very easy.

If I say “cube”, you are probably already picturing one in your mind (although people with aphantasia have little or no mental imagery).

You may not realise it, but you’re probably also very good at translating physical sensations into mental images. Imagine being in total darkness and holding a cube-shaped object. There’s a good chance you…The Conversation


