Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Slovakia’s polarised politics: Robert Fico warned a politician could be violently attacked weeks before assassination attempt

By Tomas Sniegon, Associate professor, Department of European Studies, Lund University
Slovak society is in shock after a 71-year-old man fired five shots at the prime minister, Robert Fico, while he was greeting a small crowd after a meeting.

Some members of the coalition government immediately blamed the opposition and the media for encouraging anger towards Fico, who has been implementing reforms that threaten media and judicial freedom.

Fortunately, Fico has survived, but…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
