Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Co-op Live: Manchester’s new concert venue was hit by delays, but a false start need not mean it’s blighted forever

By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting, Economics and Finance, University of Portsmouth
The opening of any new business can be a nerve-wracking affair. Will everything work? Will things go wrong? Will the whole enterprise fall flat on its face?

For the owners of a new concert venue in Manchester, things went very wrong. The £365 million Co-op Live arena was supposed to launch on April 23 with a performance by comedian Peter Kay. But after technical issues emerged, it had to be cancelled at the last minute.

Then the show was cancelled again. Kay, and thousands of ticket holders,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ It’s a mistake to dismiss Bridgerton as fluffy period drama
~ How newborn chicks are helping to settle a centuries-old debate about cognition and our senses
~ Extreme heatwaves in south and south-east Asia are a sign of things to come
~ Slovakia’s polarised politics: Robert Fico warned a politician could be violently attacked weeks before assassination attempt
~ ‘They call us the fatherless ones’: the trauma of families devastated by the infected blood scandal will last for generations
~ Infected blood scandal – what you need to know
~ UK ‘taking back control’ of its borders risks rolling back human rights protections
~ Enduring Legacy of Photojournalist Killed in Central African Republic
~ The king’s first portrait – understanding the image Charles wants to project for his reign
~ Cramming for an exam isn’t the best way to learn – but if you have to do it, here’s how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter