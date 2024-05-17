‘They call us the fatherless ones’: the trauma of families devastated by the infected blood scandal will last for generations
By Sally-Anne Wherry, Senior Lecturer In Advanced Practice, University of Gloucestershire
Hannah Grist, Senior Lecturer in Academic Development, University of Bristol
One person still dies every three days in the UK after receiving contaminated blood in the 1970s and ‘80s. This global scandal has has devastated many families, including those with haemophilia
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, May 17, 2024