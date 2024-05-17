Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Enduring Legacy of Photojournalist Killed in Central African Republic

By Human Rights Watch
French photojournalist Camille Lepage at Bonga Bonga stadium in Bangui, Central African Republic, on October 6, 2013. © 2013 Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP Photo This week marked ten years since the death of Camille Lepage, a French photojournalist who was killed while working in western Central African Republic (CAR). She was a true friend to a country in need of people to bear witness to abuse. Camille was 26.Months before her arrival in CAR in 2013, an alliance of rebel groups known as the Seleka took control of Bangui, the capital. By then they had also seized control of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
