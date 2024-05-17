Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cramming for an exam isn’t the best way to learn – but if you have to do it, here’s how

By Jonathan Firth, Senior Teaching Fellow in Education, University of Strathclyde
Around the country, school and university students are hitting the books in preparation for exams. If you are in this position, you may find yourself trying to memorise information that you first learned a long time ago and have completely forgotten – or that you didn’t actually learn effectively in the first place.

Unfortunately, cramming is a very inefficient way to properly learn. But sometimes it’s necessary to pass an exam. And you can incorporate what we know about how learning works into your revision to make it more effective.

Read more:


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The king’s first portrait – understanding the image Charles wants to project for his reign
~ The joy of birdwatching: research shows it can improve mental health and foster a sense of wellbeing
~ Bridgerton is back and still frothy, but developing a more grown-up attitude – what you should see and read this week
~ Why gymgoers should be wary of using testosterone supplements to boost their gains
~ The UK has surged to become one of the biggest exporters in the world – but this isn’t all good news
~ Kenya’s flood evictions may violate the law - scholar
~ Britain’s abortion laws are still in the Victorian era, and women are the collateral damage
~ College sports fandom shows how a shared goal can bring people together
~ I served as a college president for nearly two decades – I know choosing the right commencement speaker can be fraught with risks
~ Newsrooms are experimenting with generative AI, warts and all
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS