Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
I served as a college president for nearly two decades – I know choosing the right commencement speaker can be fraught with risks

By Walter M. Kimbrough, Executive in Residence, University of Southern California
The right commencement speaker can create a memorable experience, generate favorable media coverage for the school and inspire donors. So why do colleges miss the mark on this once-a-year decision?The Conversation


