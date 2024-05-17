Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Some states’ populations are very much like the US overall – including 5 key states in the 2024 presidential election

By Rogelio Sáenz, Professor of Demography, The University of Texas at San Antonio
Selene M. Gomez, Ph.D. Student in Applied Demography, The University of Texas at San Antonio
Five of the seven states widely expected to be political battlegrounds in the 2024 presidential election have populations very much like that of the U.S. overall, in a range of demographic and socioeconomic measures.

For decades, the presidential selection season has begun with the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. But in recent years, that practice has been criticized for giving lead-off status in a nationwide election…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
