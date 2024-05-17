Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beijing is walking a fine line between support for Russia and not angering the west too much

By Marcin Kaczmarski, Lecturer in Security Studies, University of Glasgow
Natasha Kuhrt, Senior Lecturer in International Peace & Security, King's College London
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping have announced they will work together more closely to offset US pressure as part of Putin’s two-day state visit to China.

Putin is seeking to firm up his relationship with Xi, to send a signal to the rest of the world about Russia’s status, and to offset economic and political pressure from the west over the Ukraine war. And he has been partly successful, on the political front at least.

Russia has become increasingly reliant on China…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The king’s first portrait – understanding the image Charles wants to project for his reign
~ Cramming for an exam isn’t the best way to learn – but if you have to do it, here’s how
~ The joy of birdwatching: research shows it can improve mental health and foster a sense of wellbeing
~ Bridgerton is back and still frothy, but developing a more grown-up attitude – what you should see and read this week
~ Why gymgoers should be wary of using testosterone supplements to boost their gains
~ The UK has surged to become one of the biggest exporters in the world – but this isn’t all good news
~ Kenya’s flood evictions may violate the law - scholar
~ Britain’s abortion laws are still in the Victorian era, and women are the collateral damage
~ College sports fandom shows how a shared goal can bring people together
~ I served as a college president for nearly two decades – I know choosing the right commencement speaker can be fraught with risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter