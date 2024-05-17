Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Respect Fair Trial Rights of Pylos Shipwreck Survivors

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rescued migrants shelter at a depot, following a shipwreck off shore in Kalamata , Greece on June 14, 2023. © 2023 Costas Baltas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images (Athens, May 17, 2024) – The imminent trial of nine survivors of the June 2023 Pylos shipwreck off Greece raises fair trial concerns, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said today. The survivors are charged with smuggling, aggravated by the deaths of passengers, causing a shipwreck, irregular entry, and forming and membership of a criminal organization, and could face multiple life sentences if convicted.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
