Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kanaky New Caledonia: French authorities must uphold rights of the Indigenous Kanak people amid unrest

By Amnesty International
Responding to ongoing unrest in the non-self-governing French territory of Kanaky New Caledonia after the French Parliament adopted a bill changing the territory’s voting rules, Amnesty International’s Pacific Researcher Kate Schuetze said: “The state of emergency declared by the French government and the deployment of the French army, coupled with a ban on the social […] The post Kanaky New Caledonia: French authorities must uphold rights of the Indigenous Kanak people amid unrest appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The king’s first portrait – understanding the image Charles wants to project for his reign
~ Cramming for an exam isn’t the best way to learn – but if you have to do it, here’s how
~ The joy of birdwatching: research shows it can improve mental health and foster a sense of wellbeing
~ Bridgerton is back and still frothy, but developing a more grown-up attitude – what you should see and read this week
~ Why gymgoers should be wary of using testosterone supplements to boost their gains
~ The UK has surged to become one of the biggest exporters in the world – but this isn’t all good news
~ Kenya’s flood evictions may violate the law - scholar
~ Britain’s abortion laws are still in the Victorian era, and women are the collateral damage
~ College sports fandom shows how a shared goal can bring people together
~ I served as a college president for nearly two decades – I know choosing the right commencement speaker can be fraught with risks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter