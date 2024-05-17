Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tea is a daily delight for Bangladeshis, yet plantation workers face immense hardships

By Rezwan
For most Bangladeshis, tea signifies a fulfilling life, but for the tea garden workers, their meagre wages mean tea leaves with rice is all they can afford in a meal.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
