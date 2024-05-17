Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Discriminatory restrictions and violence against Pride protesters must not be repeated

By Amnesty International
There must be no repeat of the discrimination and violence meted out to Pride participants in Türkiye last year, said Amnesty International on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).  Ahead of Pride season, new research by Amnesty International reveals how, in 2023, Turkish authorities imposed blanket bans and other discriminatory restrictions on Pride […] The post Türkiye: Discriminatory restrictions and violence against Pride protesters must not be repeated  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tea is a daily delight for Bangladeshis, yet plantation workers face immense hardships
~ Jordan: Authorities must stop forcible deportation of two detained refugees to Syria
~ Can you control your image? Gina Rinehart, King Charles and ‘moral portraits’
~ Rugby league in Perth and Papua New Guinea? Here’s what could be next for the NRL
~ Threatened species have declined 2% a year since 2000. Nature positive? Far from it.
~ Tunisia: Deepening Civil Society Crackdown
~ Bridgerton is a progressive fantasy about the past. Do romance readers care about its historical accuracy?
~ Want to be buried on your own land, at sea or in a forest? A guide to unconventional send-offs
~ Homo Pentecostus: on queer intimacies, religion, ancestry and the human need for connection
~ After 180 years, new clues are revealing just how general anaesthesia works in the brain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter