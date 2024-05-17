Bridgerton is a progressive fantasy about the past. Do romance readers care about its historical accuracy?
By Lisa J. Hackett, Lecturer, Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences, University of New England
Jo Coghlan, Associate Professor Humanities Arts and Social Sciences University of New England Armidale NSW, University of New England
Historical romance allows readers to imagine a better past. For many, this is more important than historical accuracy – which can be ‘the icing on the cake’.
- Thursday, May 16, 2024