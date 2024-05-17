Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Threatened species have declined 2% a year since 2000. Nature positive? Far from it.

By Megan C Evans, Senior Lecturer, Public Sector Management, School of Business, UNSW Sydney
Brendan Wintle, Professor in Conservation Science, School of Ecosystem and Forest Science, The University of Melbourne
Hugh Possingham, Professor of Conservation Biology, The University of Queensland
Our government has great aspirations. It has committed to end extinctions and expand our protected areas to cover 30% of every Australian ecosystem by 2030. This is part of its Nature Positive Plan, aligned with the 2022 Kunming-Montreal global biodiversity…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
