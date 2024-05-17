Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Deepening Civil Society Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Municipal workers clean a makeshift camp outside the International Organization for Migration office after police forces attempt to evacuate the camp in Tunis, Tunisia, April 11, 2023. © 2023 Hassene Dridi/AP Photo (Beirut) – Tunisian authorities have arrested at least nine people amid escalating government actions in recent weeks to muzzle free speech, prosecute dissent, and crack down on migrants and asylum seekers, Human Rights Watch said today. Tunisian authorities should respect and protect space for independent civil society to operate fully and freely.Between…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
