Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Homo Pentecostus: on queer intimacies, religion, ancestry and the human need for connection

By Jonathan Graffam, PhD Candidate in Theatre, Monash University
If you’re in need of a queerly spiritual intervention, or more simply looking for a show that will stay with you, I urge you to experience Homo Pentecostus at Matlhouse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Want to be buried on your own land, at sea or in a forest? A guide to unconventional send-offs
~ After 180 years, new clues are revealing just how general anaesthesia works in the brain
~ Nuclear subs are coming to Australia. Now the Coalition wants reactors, too. We’re not ready for it
~ Menopause can bring increased cholesterol levels and other heart risks. Here’s why and what to do about it
~ Cameras reveal wombat burrows can be safe havens after fire and waterholes after rain
~ ChatGPT is now better than ever at faking human emotion and behaviour
~ There’s $110 million for Indigenous education in the budget. But where’s the evidence it will work?
~ The budget has earmarked $8.6 million for live music. Is it enough to save the flailing industry?
~ Delays in western aid have put Ukraine in a perilous position
~ Why do American rappers see Drake as not Black enough?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter