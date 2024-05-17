Tolerance.ca
Cameras reveal wombat burrows can be safe havens after fire and waterholes after rain

By Grant Linley, PhD Candidate in Ecology, Charles Sturt University
Dale Nimmo, Professor in Ecology, Charles Sturt University
Are wombats the accidental heroes of the Australian bush? After the Black Summer bushfires, we set up 56 cameras to capture animal activity in areas with and without wombat burrows to find out.The Conversation


