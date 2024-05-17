There’s $110 million for Indigenous education in the budget. But where’s the evidence it will work?
By Marnee Shay, Associate Professor, Principal Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Grace Sarra, Professor, Faculty of Creative Industries, Education and Social Justice, Queensland University of Technology
There is a strong body of evidence about what works in Indigenous education. But budgets seem to keep ignoring research that says we need to listen to Indigenous people.
- Thursday, May 16, 2024