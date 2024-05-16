Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do American rappers see Drake as not Black enough?

By Alexandra Boutros, Associate Professor of Cultural and Communication Studies, Wilfrid Laurier University
Beefs often target Drake’s race, constructing him as a Canadian who is not Black enough to claim an authentic connection to African-American hip hop culture.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
