Human Rights Observatory

Cancer drug pollution is a growing global concern

By Valérie S. Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Diana Castañeda-Cortés, Postdoctoral Researcher, Ecotoxicogenomics and Endocrine Disruption Laboratory, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Modern pharmaceuticals have saved millions of lives, however, there is growing concern that these same drugs may pose a real ecological concern for human and non-human life alike.The Conversation


